Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Up 0.6%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. 19,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 134,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $399.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

