Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. 19,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 134,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

