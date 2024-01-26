Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Lowered by Zacks Research

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hess in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

