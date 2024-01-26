Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

