Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.26 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 155,017 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

