Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

