Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ATS in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. ATS has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 191.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

