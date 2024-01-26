Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.