Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted by Wedbush

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

PRPL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

