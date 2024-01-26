Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.91. 48,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,554. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

