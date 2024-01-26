Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Cut by Analyst

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $20.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

TDY opened at $424.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

