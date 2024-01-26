QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

QNB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $96.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. QNB has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

QNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

