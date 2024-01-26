Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Qorvo worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 465,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,903. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

