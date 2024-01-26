Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $197,780.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 86.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qualys by 47.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

