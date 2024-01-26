QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

