QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE:QS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.