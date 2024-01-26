Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

