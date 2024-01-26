Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 2.8%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Rafael Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,585.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 927.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rafael by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

