Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 2.8%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,585.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
