Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) PT Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Friday, September 29th.

LON:RBW opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.67 million, a P/E ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

