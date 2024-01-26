Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) PT Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

LON:RBW opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.67 million, a P/E ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

