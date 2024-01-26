Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 348,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,701. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

