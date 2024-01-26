Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.43. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.