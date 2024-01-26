RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 7.8% Higher

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.80. 150,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 421,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

