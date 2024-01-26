Raymond James & Associates Acquires 80,706 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 405.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

