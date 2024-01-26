Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NJR opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NJR

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.