Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lovesac by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 30.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Lovesac stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc purchased 88,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $2,251,521.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc bought 88,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $2,251,521.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

