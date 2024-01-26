Raymond James & Associates Buys 980 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Software were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 395,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 32.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 208,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

American Software Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.