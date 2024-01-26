Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 57,561 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at $2,057,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Trading Up 3.6 %

UPBD stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,057.22%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

