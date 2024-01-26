Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 744.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 156,119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KRG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

