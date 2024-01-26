Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of CNO opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

