Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetEase were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NTES opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

