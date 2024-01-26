Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Compass Diversified worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.