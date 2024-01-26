Raymond James & Associates Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $260.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

