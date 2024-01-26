Raymond James & Associates Has $1.74 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Avient worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $36.85 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

