Raymond James & Associates Purchases 30,135 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of nLIGHT worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.44.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

