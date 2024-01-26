Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,958 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,940,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 27.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

