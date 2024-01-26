Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

