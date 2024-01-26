Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,036 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

