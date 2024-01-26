Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,161 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,981.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

