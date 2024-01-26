Raymond James Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $36.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.76.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Motco lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

