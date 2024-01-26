Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,016,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.