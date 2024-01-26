Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,997 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOCT. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOCT opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

