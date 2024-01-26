Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

