Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

