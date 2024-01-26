Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $612,000 Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

