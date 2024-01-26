Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $616,000 Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEMM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $55.53 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

