Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

