Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Frontline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 8.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

