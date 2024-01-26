Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.