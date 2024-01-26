Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $586,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

