Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,646,000 after buying an additional 882,720 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,444,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

SUM stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

