Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock valued at $178,038,416 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

